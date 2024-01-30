Atria Investments Inc Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $449.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $450.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

