Atria Investments Inc Has $8.58 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $486.52 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.42.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.