Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.60 and its 200 day moving average is $391.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

