Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Linde Stock Performance
Shares of LIN stock opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.60 and its 200 day moving average is $391.70.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
