Atria Investments Inc Sells 15,716 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

