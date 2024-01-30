Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,032 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 128,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 119,798 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.