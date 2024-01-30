ATS (TSE:ATS) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Trading Down 0.6 %

ATS stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,052. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.90. ATS has a 12 month low of C$45.64 and a 12 month high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$718.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.918 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.