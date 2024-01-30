AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.