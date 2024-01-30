AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882,590 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $161,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,677,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,809,094. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

