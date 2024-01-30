Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $266,348,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 983,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $237.66. 410,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,141. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.95.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.