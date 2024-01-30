Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.88 and a 200-day moving average of $186.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

