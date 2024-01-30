Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVGR

Avinger Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.93 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.