Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Hits $63.94 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00017126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $63.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004874 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,173.75 or 0.99778559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010974 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00195580 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,145,452 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,138,280.09449044 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.46798332 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $59,473,261.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

