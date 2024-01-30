AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.27

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 97131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,449,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

