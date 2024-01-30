Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in January

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

