Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 0.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 25.1% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

BIDU traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

