Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 187,021 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

