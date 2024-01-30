Bancor Price Tops $0.71 (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $95.04 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,198 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,425,197.53774086 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

