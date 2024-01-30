Bank of America Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $73.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.