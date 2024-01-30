Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.58. 20,464,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 41,881,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $273.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

