Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $7,439,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

