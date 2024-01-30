Bank of Marin Invests $212,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. 458,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

