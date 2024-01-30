Bank of Marin Invests $230,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. 134,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

