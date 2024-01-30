Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSVN. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
