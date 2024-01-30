Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,514,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 5,393,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,524.5 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

