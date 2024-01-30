Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,514,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 5,393,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,524.5 days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.
Bankinter Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.