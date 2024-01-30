Barclays Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.07.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.