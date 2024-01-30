Barclays PLC Buys 102,977 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 102,977 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $268,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

