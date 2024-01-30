Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,703,727 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.58% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $242,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.