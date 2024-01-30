Barclays PLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $232,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

