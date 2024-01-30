Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 440.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.56% of Mplx worth $200,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Mplx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.