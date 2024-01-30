Barclays PLC Has $221.95 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,645 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of American Tower worth $221,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1,409.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 51,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average is $188.77. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

