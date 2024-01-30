Barclays PLC Has $275.06 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 590,882 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.37% of Micron Technology worth $275,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

MU opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock worth $23,984,131. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

