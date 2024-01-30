Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.89% of Albemarle worth $177,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

