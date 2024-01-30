Barclays PLC Sells 31,331 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $450.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $451.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

