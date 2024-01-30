BarnBridge (BOND) Price Hits $3.27 on Major Exchanges

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00007498 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,644,206 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

