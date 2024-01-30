Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.10.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.