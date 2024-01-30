Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 27,502 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $70,405.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,069.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,187 shares of company stock worth $175,363. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

