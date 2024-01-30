Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,797,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,463,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days.
Becle Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.
About Becle
