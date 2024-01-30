Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 2,736 ($34.78) and last traded at GBX 2,736 ($34.78), with a volume of 306280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,680 ($34.07).

Specifically, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £29,835.78 ($37,930.05). Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Bellway Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.05, a PEG ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,542.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,303.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

