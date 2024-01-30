Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

