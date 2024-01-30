Berenberg Bank Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $690.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $670.00 to $690.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $600.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.31 and its 200-day moving average is $513.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $11,045,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

