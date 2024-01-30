Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s (BHLB) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

