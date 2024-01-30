Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.77. 141,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,034,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYON. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51.

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

