Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 365,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 314.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

