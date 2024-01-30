Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Shares of Bio-Path stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
