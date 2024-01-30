Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.56. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

