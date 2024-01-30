Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.30 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

