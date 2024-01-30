Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.53. 601,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,728,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

