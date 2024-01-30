BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $834.97 million and $23.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002034 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000087 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $23,411,037.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

