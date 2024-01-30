BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $783.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $779.38 and its 200-day moving average is $712.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

