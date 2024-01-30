BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA remained flat at $10.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

