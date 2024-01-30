Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in January

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,610 shares in the company, valued at $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 20,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,696. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

